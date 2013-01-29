Market Basket Will Be a Great Addition to City

January 29, 2013
Lynn residents who have visited a Market Basket store in nearby communities, especially Chelsea – where the DeMoulas family has built one of the largest and most impressive supermarkets in all of New England – know what a great addition a new Market Basket will be to this city.

In addition to the more than 500 jobs the new business will create, a new store at the former site of the General Electric Factory building at Western Avenue/Federal Street will invigorate and improve the entire area.

Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy and others who reached out to the DeMoulas family deserve a tremendous amount of credit for attracting such a professionally run supermarket chain that will be an asset to our city.

Market Basket is known for being a great corporate citizen and its contributions to all segments of the Lynn community will become known even before the opening of its new store.

City officials and residents of Chelsea will tell you how Market Basket has transformed Everett Avenue in that city into a bustling business community with several nationally known stores such as Starbucks, Five Guys, and Radio Shack.

We look forward to the day soon when Market Basket opens its new store in Lynn.

  • Lynn resident

    How many more supermarket does Lynn really need? Lynn is the only city in the country that has a waterfront Walmart. These people in the city hall cannot think out of box for something different. Shame on you

  • Arby_5925

    Clearly, Lynn needs at least one more. Otherwise, Market Basket’s market research would have told them not to open here. They wouldn’t open if they thought it wouldn’t work.

    And who are you referring to when you say “Shame on you”? I don’t think anyone should feel shame for turning a giant vacant lot into 500 paying jobs. Granted, these will be low paying jobs, but there’s a need for those as well as jobs that require more skill and training.

  • Lynn resident

    I was referring to city Hall Official. By the way, there is an ongoing construction for a Market basket at Northgate Mall revere (http://www.reverejournal.com/2012/08/29/market-basket-looks-to-locate-at-northgate/). Does it really make sense for Lynn to have one within 5miles radius? Even though the city needs jobs, at least aim higher for good paying jobs than low ones.

  • Lynn

    +1 that the city needs to aim for higher paying jobs as this is how we will really improve our community. MB will just take jobs out of other MBs and competitors for the most part. It is creating 500 jobs, but 450 jobs will be lost through hour cuts, attrition, etc. elsewhere. MB is not really much of a good corporate citizen in the area when I keep on hearing the same jobs pay $.50-$2/hr more at Hannaford, and $2/hr (starting out)-$7/hr (when someone’s been working there for a few years) more at Trader Joe’s.

  • Arby_5925

    I don’t understand your objection with a new Market Basket opening in the city. Yes, there are other ones in other nearby cities. Why not allow people to shop in this city instead of spending money in other cities?

    I fully agree that higher paying jobs would be great. Why not aim for jobs at ALL pay levels? Some people are better suited for stocking shelves and running cash registers. There’s nothing wrong with those jobs; those things need to get done.

    The city should bring in Market Basket, but shouldn’t stop there. Bring in some manufacturing jobs, professional services, and other things to help round out the community.

  • Kerry

    I am excited to see a Market Basket going into the vacant GE lot. Chelsea is too far and the Salem store is too crowded. Not to mention Shaws and Stop and Shop are over priced. It might not be the most high-paying job but Market Basket is one of the more competitive paying supermarkets and offers great benefits Most of the employees in the Salem store have been there for many years. I know this because I see the same faces there every week year after year.
    This is just the start to many new retail outlets and restaurants coming to Lynn. The Blue Ox and the new All Care facility are just a couple of places that have really impacted the community in a positive way. The down town lofts are gorgeous and everyone just has to do their part and believe in the city’s potential.

  • alexdifeo

    Market basket is infinitely better for our community than Hannaford (Delhaize, a BELGIAN company whose us office is in North Carolina). Why do most MB employees work there their entire lives? Can’t say that about hannaford. MB is a local company, with ties to the community, they support and buy from many local suppliers, hire local people, and the money goes back into our community. Can’t say that about any other large chain around here anymore.

  • Rose Lopez

    This is going to be a great addition for our city along with other great things happening to bring our city alive again. Market Basket Salem is always been my place to shop, prices are great and great items, so i will be happy to spend my money in my city Lynn.

