Stinson’s Milestone Moment: Lynn English Basketball Star Reaches 1,000 Points

Lynn English senior Catherine Stinson has been playing basketball since she was four years old – and she’s been very good at it for a long time.

“She’s worked hard at everything she has done and was always at the park – Flax Pond, Marian Gardens, Pine Hill, the Meadows – since she was four years old.” said her father Mike Stinson, who is also the English scorekeeper.

Mr. Stinson had the honor at Thursday night’s Medford-English game of recording his daughter Catherine’s 1000th carer point in the second quarter of the Lady Bulldogs’ 60-27 victory at the Paul Cavanagh Fieldhouse.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Stinson, whose other daughter, Gabrielle, is the freshman girls basketball coach at English.

Catherine Stinson finished with a game-high 24 points. She has already surpassed 500 assists, affirming her status as not only a prolific scorer but a brilliant playmaker as well.

“I had butterflies in my stomach before the game,” said Stinson. “When I hit the first one, I calmed down a bit. I’m very excited about this accomplishment. I can’t wait to come back in ten years and look at my name on the banner.”

Stinson seemed overcome by emotion when she talked about her coach, Fred Hogan, who is also her uncle.

“He helped me out through everything,” said Stinson. “He was there for me. He was the one who got me into basketball. I remember when my cousin Freddie and I started in Peewee basketball together and coach Hogan was there for me the whole time. I just want to give him a shout-out and thank him for everything.”

Coach Fred Hogan, whose team improved to 10-0, said that Stinson joins Jeanette Anderson and Jenicia Anderson in the English girls basketball 1,000-point club.

“Out of all the players that I’ve coached, Catherine Stinson is the most unselfish player that I’ve ever coached in my life,” said Hogan. “Her 500 assists say it all. She’s humble, hard working, and she’s definitely going to do something positive in the future.”

The best may be yet to come for Catherine Stinson and Company. The Bulldogs are well on their way to another Northeastern Conference Large championship and loom as strong contenders to get to the Garden and beyond in March.