Early Voting Is Underway:Voters Can Choose to Vote Before Nov 4 or on Nov 8

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

The city of Lynn and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts joined more than 30 other states that adopted early voting rules this year and as a result more than 289 Lynners went to City Hall this past Monday to cast their votes for President more than two weeks before Election Day.

According to many voters, avoiding the possibility of long lines on Election Day was the number one reason that people decided to vote early, with the novelty of early voting also drawing out some voters.

Some voters also cited their desire to ‘get it over with,’ as negative campaigning and a general lack of enthusiasm for the top party candidates has made some voters want to cast their vote and walk away.

Lynn was also one of about 170 municipalities recognized by the Massachusetts Election Modernization Coalition, with a silver medal for its early voting preparations. State Rep. and City Council President Daniel Cahill on Tuesday night presented the award to City Clerk Mary Audley, who runs the elections.

To qualify for the silver medal, the city had to provide at least one early voting site for every 35,000 residents, at least one weeknight of voting per week and at least four hours of weekend time for people to cast their ballots prior to Election Day.

The coalition also awarded 34 municipalities with a gold medal, for those offering one voting site for every 35,000 people, at least two evenings of weeknight voting per week and at least six hours of weekend time.

In Lynn, early voters can cast their ballot at City Hall on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Voters can also vote at City Hall this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.