GLSS Joins Meals on Wheels America, Subaru in Sharing the Love This Holiday Season

Greater Lynn Senior Services (GLSS) is proud to announce that it will be participating in the annual Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners for the ninth year running. From November 17, 2016 to January 3, 2017, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charity.

“Day in and day out, Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals to homebound, isolated senior citizens and adults with disabilities. Sometimes the Meals on Wheels drivers are the only people they will see that day. It isn’t just a meal; it is human contact. This helps make our communities more livable for everyone,” said Paul T. Crowley, Executive Director of GLSS. “Local companies can also help by sponsoring a route on our new Meals on Wheels Vans as well.”

Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like GLSS, will receive a share of the revenue raised by Subaru in their state.

“It is a true testament to the value of Meals on Wheels and the strength of our nationwide network that Subaru of America and its customers choose to give back to this vital service year after year,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since its inception, Share the Love has helped deliver more than 1.4 million meals to seniors served by Meals on Wheels. It is our hope that this year’s event ensures that even more seniors receive the nourishment they need to continue living independently at home.”

This year, for the first time throughout the life of the program, there will be no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners. By the end of this year’s event, Subaru hopes to exceed a grand total of $90 million donated since the creation of Share the Love.

“We at Subaru are thrilled to support our national and hometown charity partners for the ninth consecutive year,” said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America Inc. “Through the Share the Love platform we are proud to continue our commitment to the causes our customers care about most and look forward to exceeding a grand total of $90 million donated through this initiative.”

By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the Event and selecting Meals on Wheels America as your charity of choice, you can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors right here in Greater Lynn. For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.