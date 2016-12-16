News Briefs

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

Personnel Committee picks finalists for Clerk position

The Lynn City Council’s five-member Personnel Committee chose three finalists to replace Mary Audley as City Clerk on Tuesday night. The full council is expected to take the matter up at its next meeting.

The three finalists include former city councilor and attorney John “Timothy” Phelan; Andrea Crighton, who has worked as a clerk in the State Senate on Beacon Hill for 11 years and is the wife of state Rep. Brendan Crighton; and Assistant City Clerk Janet Rowe, who has worked for a dozen years under Audley.

Other candidates who were interviewed include Mary Gokas, head clerk in the City Clerk’s office, Karen Richard, administrative assistant in the clerk’s office, Paul G. Smith, a Nahant attorney, and Stanley Slepoy, a Massachusetts Department of Transportation employee.

The full Lynn City Council is expected to vote on the matter at its next meeting on Tuesday, December 20, 2017.

Medical marijuana proposers address Council

Representatives for the four medical marijuana companies that have made bids to open a clinic in Lynn, under the state’s medical marijuana licensing law, took turns presenting their plans Tuesday night to the Lynn Council Committee of the Whole, pror to the full Lynn Council meeting.

The applicants include New England Patient Network Inc. of East Boston, Marblehead-based Old World Remedies, NS AJO Holdings Inc. of Colorado and the Massachusetts Patient Foundation, which operates facilities out of state.

Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy and the council have previously said the city will accommodate one to two clinics.

The Massachusetts Patient Foundation hopes to open a dispensary at either 475 or 487-491 on the Lynnway and promised the city 4 percent of gross revenues, estimating between $100,000 and a maximum of $750,000.

The New England Patient Network Inc. proposed a 12,700-square-foot facility at 497 Lynnway – currently the Lynnway Sportscenter, but did not provide details on their proposed payments to the city in a host agreement. The application pledged that NEPN would contribute $50,000 annually to the police to offset the cost for patrols.

NS AJO Holdings Inc., of Colorado, has proposed opening a 6,000-square-foot facility at 1069 Western Ave. and provide the city with $200,000 annually or 6 percent of gross revenues, whichever is greater.

While Marblehead-based Old World Remedies proposed opening a shop at 953 Western Ave. with all profits proposed to be donated to Trouble the Dog, a local nonprofit that benefits children. Old World Remedies not detail potential payments to the city.