Obituaries 12-13-2016

Daniel Baity

History buff and member of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Daniel G. Baity died at home after a brief illness on December 5.

After his education in Buffalo schools, he became a cement mason and handy at many construction trades. He was a history buff of Biblical, American, and Indian history, and a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Born in Buffalo, New York, he was the son of the late John J. and Jimmie L (Reed) Baity and the husband of Kathleen D. (Wade) Baity. His is survived by his three sons: Daniel G. II, John F. and his wife, Tami (Pond), and Aaron B. Baity. He was the brother of John S., Kenneth F. (deceased), Ronald L., Anthony W., Martin C., Glen K., Linda S. Williams (deceased), and Judith C. Baity.

The memorial talk for Dan will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 79 Endicott Street, Peabody, MA 01960. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements are by Goodrich Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn.