Sonia,Capano Families Lead Freezin for a Reason Event

By Cary Shuman

Organizers are warming up for “Freezing for a Reason,” an annual fundraiser that occurs on New Year’s Day.

A press conference was held Monday at the Lynn law offices of Mario Capano, to announce plans for the 11th annual event that is set for Jan. 1, 2017 at noon at Short Beach behind the Nahant Coast Guard Station.

The organizers of the annual run-and-dive in to the Atlantic Ocean are Mario, Patricia, and Nicholas Capano and George and Stephanie Sonia.

“This is the third year that we’ve done this for a fundraiser for a charity,” said George Sonia. “The first year we donated $10,000 for a handicapped accessible golf cart at Gannon Golf Course, the second year we donated a splash pad to assist Lynn special needs students at Camp Kiwanis.”

This year’s proceeds will go to “Homes for Our Troops,” an organization that builds mortgage-free, specially adapted homes nationwide for severely injured veterans.

“We’re doing it to help individuals who sacrificed everything for us and I think it’s a great choice to give back to that organization this year,” said Sonia.

Sonia noted that it was John Bozarjian, owner of B and B Pest Control, who has participated in the plunge for all 11 years of its existence.

“Every year it’s grown and we expect more than 200 participants this year,” said Sonia. “I think it’s wonderful way to start the new year between friends and family, and raising money for great causes.”

Mario Capano said, “The fact that we’re now doing for different charitable causes is a wonderful thing. It’s a fun event. George started it many years. We all did it for fun and the fact that we can help people, especially this year’s cause for homes for veterans, is a tremendous cause.”

After the New Year’s Day plunge, the participants and their families and friends will gather at Rolly’s, Wyoma Square. Rolly’s will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to benefit the cause. T-shirts, raffle tickets, gift backs, and other items will be sold.

Donors interesting in helping to sponsor the event can visit the “Home for Our Troops” website at https//www.myhfotus.org/Freezingforareason.