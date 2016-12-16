The Most Wonderful Time of Year

As Andy Williams once crooned, “This is the most wonderful time of the year,” and the festiveness of the Christmas season is something to enjoy every December. The wonderful holiday light displays that adorn homes are a sight to behold. The annual visit by Santa, accompanied by the Winthrop Fire Department, on Christmas Eve is a tremendous holiday tradition in our community and one that young children and families look forward to each year.

With Christmas right around the corner, we hope everyone considers visiting Winthrop businesses for their holiday gift-giving needs.