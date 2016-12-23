Enjoy A Happy — and Safe — Holiday Weekend

By a coincidence of the calendar, both Chanukah and Christmas arrive this weekend, and we wish to take this opportunity to wish all of our readers of the Jewish and Christian faiths (and those of no faith at all) a happy and joyous holiday weekend.

The eight-day Festival of Lights gets underway after sundown Saturday and Christmas Day itself comes Sunday — with the Monday afterwards an official holiday.

As with any long weekend, there will be many parties and gatherings of friends and family members. It is incumbent on each of us therefore, to take care not only of ourselves, but also of those whom we know and love to ensure that no one indulges in too much merriment.

We are talking of course, about drinking and driving. With the availability of Uber and similar services, no one should be getting behind the wheel of a car if they have had too much to drink. Party hosts and attendees have a responsibility to make sure that no one among us drinks to excess — and that anyone who has indulged too much, not be allowed to drive.

The last thing any of us wants is to have known that someone among us drank too much, but not have done anything about it — and therefore have allowed a tragedy to occur which we easily could have prevented.

We wish all of our readers a happy holiday weekend — but please do so safely.