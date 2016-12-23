Remember Those in Need

Although the holiday season for most of us will be filled with fun and joy, it is incumbent upon all of us who are fortunate to be doing well in our lives to remember that there are many among us, our neighbors and fellow citizens, for whom this holiday season is neither joyous nor merry.

There still are many opportunities to help those in need — whether it be a Toys for Tots location, our local food pantry, or the Salvation Army Santa — so there is no excuse for those of us who are blessed for not doing our part to bring holiday cheer to those who are not doing so well.