Obituaries 12-27-2016

Kimberly Plourde

Computer Specialist of New Hampshire, formerly of Lynn

Kimberly M. Plourde of Kingston, NH, formerly of Lynn, died suddenly at home on December 20. She was 50 years old.

Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of Joseph and Jean (Catalano) Robbins and the wife of Robert E. Plourde with whom she shared 33 years of marriage.

Living in New Hampshire for the past 25 years, she was employed by Verizon and now Comcast as a computer specialist.

In addition to her husband, Ricky, she is survived by two sons: Robert E. Plourde, Jr. and Sean M. Plourde and his wife, Kelsey, all of Kingston; one brother, Joseph Robbins of Lynn; two sisters, Karen of Fitchburg and Cindy Robbins of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and two loving grandchildren, Ella and Bennett of Kingston.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services in the Nadworny Funeral Home, 798 Western Avenue, Lynn on Wednesday, January 4 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. For guest book and directions, visit: www.nadwornyfuneralhome.com

–

Michael Joseph Raimo

His life was filled with love

Michael Joseph Raimo of Simsbury, CT, beloved husband of Barbara E. (Smith) Raimo, passed away peacefully on December 15 surrounded by his family at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was 74 years old.

Born in Lynn on May 1, 1942, the son of the late Frank P. and Helen (Riggillo) Raimo, he was raised in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, Class of 1959. After high school, Michael lived in Massachusetts and Connecticut for many years. In 1997, Michael and his wife, Barbara moved to Hudson, Florida where they lived for 14 years. He was a member of the Beacon Community Church in Hudson, Florida and was active in many of the activities within the life of the church. Michael spent most of his career as a flooring contractor and he owned and operated his own flooring business for over 20 years. In 2013, he and Barbara returned to New England to be closer to his children and grandchildren. His life was filled with love. He never stopped working but never stopped having fun either. His favorite things were jazz music, old movies, and he had a special love and talent for dancing. He loved his dog Champ, but above all, he loved his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, he leaves five sons: Michael Raimo and his wife, Lorraine of Willington, MA, Steve Raimo of Cedar Rapids, IA, William Raimo and his wife, Christine of Erie, CO, Christopher Raimo and his wife, Margaret of Windsor, CT, and Matthew Raimo of Hudson, FL; three daughters, Denise Raimo and Paul Blanchard of Gloucester, Loren Rosekopf and her husband, Jacob of Marshalltown, IA, and Tia Hope of Simsbury, CT; a brother, Frank Raimo and his wife, Judy of Saugus; three sisters, Alice Raimo-Gray of Stratham, NH, Diane Maciak and her husband, Bill of Lynn, and Janet Kimball and her husband, Curtis of Danvers; his first wife, Maureen Stanton and 14 grandchildren: Ryan, Melanie, Tracy, Erica, Abbi, Heather, Nathan, Jude, Jace, Jett, Lincoln, Aiden, Isla and Mielle.

Funeral services were held in Connecticut. In memory of his love for children, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Mary’s Place, A Center for Grieving Children and Families, 6 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut, 501 George Street, New Haven, CT 06511. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.