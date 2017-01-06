Coppinger Inaugurated as Sheriff of Essex County

Kevin Coppinger was inaugurated on Wednesday night as the new Sheriff of Essex County in a ceremony at the Lynn Veterans Auditorium in Lynn City Hall.

Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts William Galvin was scheduled to administer the oath of office to Coppinger.

Richard J. Coppinger, brother of the new sheriff, was the master of ceremonies for the program. Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett were set to deliver remarks at the inauguration ceremony.

Sean J. Coppinger, son of the new sheriff, had the honor of introducing his father for his inaugural address.

Kevin Coppinger topped the Democratic primary for Sheriff in September and defeated Republican and Independent candidates in November to win election to a six-year term as Sheriff, succeeding Frank Cousens.

Coppinger served as chief of the Lynn Police Department for seven years and has had a distinguished 33-year career in law enforcement.