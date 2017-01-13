Essex Heritage Catalyzes New Initiatives, Announcing Matching Grants for Local Heritage Projects

The Essex National Heritage Commission (Essex Heritage), in keeping with its long tradition of supporting the region’s unique cultural heritage, announces the 2017 Essex Heritage Partnership Grant Program. Recognizing the ongoing need for funding, Essex Heritage will award $2,000 grants to twenty (20) organizations that steward the region’s nationally significant heritage.

Essex Heritage is currently accepting online applications from municipalities and qualified nonprofit organizations whose projects support Essex Heritage’s mission to preserve and enhance the historic, cultural, and natural resources of the Essex National Heritage Area. Applicants have until Monday, February 20, 2017 to apply in one of three categories:

Education: Create or further develop educational opportunities for youth.

Interpretation: Increase awareness and understanding of the region’s heritage.

Preservation: Preserve or enhance historic structures, landscapes and cultural resources.

Detailed information about the Essex Heritage Partnership Grant Program, including application materials and guidelines, can be found at EssexHeritage.org/Grants.

“Essex Heritage is thrilled to help catalyze new initiatives by offering grants for local projects that foster the enlightened stewardship of Essex County’s truly remarkable history, places, and stories,” said Annie C. Harris, Essex Heritage CEO. “We are proud to have provided funding to every community in Essex County through the grant program. And yet we recognize that many organizations still need seed money for worthwhile projects that preserve and promote our unique cultural heritage.”

For more information visit EssexHeritage.org or call Essex Heritage at 978-744-0444.

About Essex Heritage and the Essex National Heritage Area

Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve, and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County, MA. For more information, visit EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.

About the Essex Heritage Partnership Grant Program

The Essex Heritage Partnership Grant Program is a reimbursable, matching grant program created to foster and support the stewardship activities of municipalities and organizations that share its mission to preserve and enhance the historic, cultural and natural resources of the Essex National Heritage Area (Essex County). Impacting many in the region, the 19-year old program has provided more than $1.9 million to municipalities and nonprofit organizations that steward the region’s nationally significant heritage.