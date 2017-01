Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy congratulates Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger at his inauguration ceremony held Jan. 4 in the Lynn Veterans Auditorium at City Hall. Coppinger took his oath of office before a large assemblage of family, friends, local and state officials, and colleagues in law enforcement. Kennedy introduced Coppinger at his campaign kickoff when the then-Lynn Police Chief announced his intention to run for the Essex County Sheriff position last spring.