Jackson Hewitt Joins LACC

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service recently joined the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce. Jackson Hewitt has three offices located at 57 Market Street in Lynn, at 63 Jefferson Ave., Salem and in Sears, at the North Shore Mall in Peabody.

“I have owned Jackson Hewitt Tax Service for 24 years,” says owner John McManus. “We are active in supporting our community and each year, we offer a tax preparation course, continuing education credits, and opportunities for employment.”

McManus adds that both the Lynn and Salem offices are bi-lingual in Spanish and English, and they belong to the Better Business Bureau.

For all your tax preparation needs please contact the Lynn office at 781-581-1222 or go to www.JacksonHewitt.com.