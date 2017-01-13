League of Women Voters of Massachusetts Launches Video Contest

For its fourth annual student video contest, the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts (LWVMA) invites high school students to create short videos showing how someone is “making democracy work” where they live.

The contest, Making Democracy Work in My Community, is open to all students attending high school in Massachusetts. The three top winners will be awarded $500, $250, and $100, and their videos will be publicized statewide.

Videos should be no more than two minutes long and should focus on a person or group fighting injustice, organizing action, fostering dialogue, encouraging civic participation or educating about important issues. Videos should feature people taking action, using their voices, and actively participating in the democratic process at the local level.

Entries may be submitted online from February 1 through March 31, 2017 at www.lwvma.org. Judging will take place in April, and winners will be announced in May. The Judging Committee will look for a clear and compelling message, memorable content and delivery, and creativity. Official rules and further details are available at www.lwvma.org.

“Local efforts to nurture and improve democracy really matter,” said LWVMA Executive Director Meryl Kessler. “We are using this contest to publicize important grassroots work throughout the state with the hope that we will inspire even more citizens to become involved in the civic life of their communities.”

The contest is sponsored by the League of Women Voters Citizen Education Fund, which supports programs designed to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in democracy and increase understanding of public policy issues. Financial support has been provided by the Salem Five Charitable Foundation.

About the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts

Since its founding in 1920, the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts has been a respected and trusted voice for citizen participation in our democracy. With over 40 local Leagues throughout the state, LVWMA has been at the forefront of efforts to empower and educate Massachusetts voters and effect change on a wide range of issues, including election laws and campaign finance, natural resources and the environment, women’s health, children’s issues, state budget and finances, public education, and public safety. Membership in the League is open to men and women of all ages. For more information about the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, go to www.lwvma.org.