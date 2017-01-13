Spencer Skates at Frozen Fenway

Lynn native Amelia Spencer skated at Frozen Fenway with her Winthrop U-10 Girls Hockey Team. The

Winthrop all girls’ team was selected to skate Tuesday representing Women’s and Girls Hockey Day. After skating with the Boston Pride players, Amelia and her teammates headed to a reception with the National Women’s Hockey League players which are being sponsored by Dunkin Donuts. All proceeds from the day’s events were donated to the Denna Laing Fund, which supports the recovery of the Boston Pride Player who sustained a significant spinal cord injury in 2015. Lynn’s Katie Burt was in net for the Boston College Eagles when they played Harvard University Tuesday night.