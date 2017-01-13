Suspect in Five Assaults Arrested:Swampscott Man, Sex Offender Tied to Crimes by GPS

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

A 39-year old Swampscott man, and registered sex offender was arrested this week by Lynn and Swampscott police in connection with five reported attacks that took place near the Lynn-Swampscott line in the area of the Swampscott train station.

The assaults were reported over the last six weeks in the area of Beach Avenue and Essex Street.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, a Swampscott officer saw Mounir Rhoulam walking on Columbia Street near the train station, which is in the neighborhood where several women reported being assaulted by a man wearing hooded jackets or sweatshirts, according to Swampscott Police Sgt. Tim Cassidy.

During the reported assaults, the suspect was also reported as wearing various bandanas covering his face. Rhoulam was allegedly wearing a black and orange mask covering his face and a black and white checkered jacket. When police attempted to speak with Rhoulam, he fled on the train tracks toward Lynn, before he was caught and charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting arrest. He was also carrying a knife, Cassidy said.

After Rhoulam was arrested, police learned that he is a registered sex offender on probation, and is monitored by a GPS ankle bracelet. After contacting the suspect’s probation officer, police learned through the tracking device that he was in the area of five recent assaults in Swampscott and Lynn, Cassidy said.

A search warrant was conducted at Rhoulam’s address at 12 Hillside Ave. His probation was violated on Monday in Lynn District Court and he will be additionally charged, Cassidy said.

Swampscott police are investigating three assaults in the area, beginning on Dec. 7, when a woman told police she was knocked to the ground by a man wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, work boots and a bandana covering his face. On Jan. 4, a woman told police she was walking her dog when a man walked up and grabbed her buttocks and a third incident on Jan. 7. Meanwhile, Lynn police are investigating two incidents this month including one Jan. 5, where a woman also reported being grabbed by a man in a hooded sweatshirt.