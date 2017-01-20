Brian Vaughan Named Head Football Coach at Lynn Classical High School

By Cary Shuman

Brian Vaughan, a former high school and college football star, has been named the new head football coach at Lynn Classical High School.

Vaughan, a dynamic running back who helped lead Lynn English to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the 1990 Division 3 Super Bowl, was selected from a field of 10 candidates for the position.

Vaughan was the head coach at South Boston (Excel High School) and previously held coaching positions at Boston English and Pope John High School in Everett. He was an assistant coach in the Lynn English, Winthrop, and Everett programs.

Vaughan followed up his sensational career at English with a record-setting performance at Northeastern University where he became the school’s all-time leading rusher with 2,481 yards.

Classical Principal Gene Constantino said the selection committee conducted interviews with 10 candidates (there were many inquiries about the job as well). Five of the candidates had varsity coaching experience. Two assistant coaches from Lynn also applied for the position.

Joining Mr. Constantino on the selection committee were Classical athletic director Bill Devin, assistant principals Chris Warren, Amy Dunn, and Dennis Thompson, and alumnus Dan Dill. Interestingly Warren was the star quarterback of the 1990 English team.

“The unanimous decision at the end of the interview process was Brian Vaughan,” said Constantino. “We’re very excited to have Brian as our head coach. He has tremendous head coaching references. He was very impressive in the interview process. It’s a good choice for us. He’s very enthusiastic and committed to helping all our student-athletes.”

Constantino was impressed by the high quality of the candidates for the position.

“We had 10 excellent candidates. I learned a lot during the interviews and the selection process about philosophies and about which way our program should be going, and hopefully we will building on that. Brian Vaughan seemed to be a cut above everyone else.”

Constantino also announced that the MIAA has approved Classical’s request to move its football program from Division 2 to Division 3, rejoining Lynn English in that division.