Congressman Seth Moulton to Participate in Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Saturday

This Saturday, January 21st, Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) will participate in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. to send a clear and strong message to President-elect Donald Trump that we will fight for equality and American values.

“Donald Trump has made it clear that he plans to be a president who ignores basic American values of freedom and equality,” said Moulton. “We need to send a message that, from day one, we will not stand for it. We will fight for women and minorities, and we will stand up to his plans to discriminate against people based on their religious views. The Women’s March is the first resistance to Donald Trump; he will see that there are too many of us to ignore.”

Seth Moulton for Congress chartered a train car that will bring 80 people from the district down to Washington, D.C. for the march. Tickets were sold out within hours of becoming available. Moulton will greet the train at the platform as it arrives into Union Station early Saturday morning. Members of Team Moulton will also be represented at the Boston Women’s March on Saturday.

