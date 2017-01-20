Hillyer Festival Orchestra Presents An Afternoon of Movie Music

The Hillyer Festival Orchestra will present, “An Afternoon of Movie Music,” a tribute to John Williams and Friends, Sunday, February 12, at 3 pm, Swampscott High School, 200 Essex Street.

“An Afternoon of Movie Music” will include orchestral interludes from, Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman, JFK, E.T., Schindler’s List and so many more unforgettable soundtracks.

Members of the Hillyer Festival Orchestra have performed with the Boston Pops, Opera North, Boston Lyric Opera, Landmarks Orchestra at the Hatch Shell and more. Maestro Dirk Hillyer has been leading the Christmas Concert in Marblehead, MA, as well as the 4thof July Spectacular at Derby Wharf, Salem, MA for more than a decade. Together they have an excited and impressive local following.

Sunday afternoon’s “Movie Music” features soloist Jacyn Tremblay. Tremblay, a native of Danvers, was formerly signed to Universal Motown Records as a pop singer with the Boston-based female pop/r&b group, “Jada,” and has recorded several international hit singles with Akon, RedOne, Andrew Frampton and Wayne Wilkins.

Performance starts at 3 p.m., $22, general admission, $15, senior citizen and students (please present valid photo id). Children 12 years and under are free, and must be accompanied by an adult.

Proceeds from this event will benefit Lynn Economic Opportunity, Inc. LEO works to alleviate the immediate impact of poverty while providing pathways to financial stability for individuals, families, and for the benefit of the community of Lynn and its surrounding towns. leoinc.org

To purchase tickets online visit Eventbrite, using search word: Hillyer. For more information on this event, or for a special group rate for 8 or more guests, contact Julie Hebeisen at julieh@leoinc.org