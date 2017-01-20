Simon Youth Foundation Seeks Applicants for Scholarships

Simon Malls and Simon Premium Outlets in New England announced today, that once again the malls and centers are proud to help deserving graduating seniors pay for college. Simon Youth Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides educational opportunities for at-risk high school students, is now looking for qualified applicants who live near a Simon Mall or a Simon Premium Outlet and within the surrounding communities.

Each year, Simon Youth Community Scholarships are awarded in every community across the country that is home to Simon Malls, or Premium Outlet centers. The application period has begun and ends on March 1, 2017.

Students can apply online by visiting syf.org/scholarships.

Any student who will be graduating in the class of 2017 and lives in the community surrounding a Simon property is eligible. Applicants can check their eligibility by entering their ZIP code at syf.org/scholarships. Recipients will receive up to $1,500 to enroll in an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.

In addition, 11 regional awards called “Awards of Excellence” will be given to top candidates. The regions eligible are Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Miami, New York, Orange County (CA), Orlando, and Seattle/Tacoma. Students from these areas will have the opportunity to receive a $10,000 award ($2,500 for up to four years).

The 2017 SYF Community Scholarship recipients will be selected by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), a third-party administrator. Students are selected based on a variety of criteria, including financial need, academic performance, leadership skills and participation in school and community activities. Those students who are the first in their family to pursue a post secondary education will also be given close consideration.

Recipients will be notified in May.