Lynn Team Wins World Candlepin Championship:Barber, Baker, Boudreau Help Bring Home the Title

By Cary Shuman

Lynn, the capital city of candlepin bowling, now has a world champion.

Led by a trio of Lynners, Dave Barber, Shawn Baker, and Jonathan Boudreau, the Lucky Strike team – representing Jim Barber’s establishment for the final time – captured the world team championship.

The other members of the Lynn team were Jeff Surette, arguably the best in the game today, Chris Boisvert, David Goodwin, Eric Pelletier, Shawn McKinley, and Bill Treeful.

The local contingent defeated A-Plus Accounting of Nova Scotia in the quarterfinals, Maria’s Sub of Scituate in the semifinals, and New England Flooring of Massachusetts in the final.

Bowling’s Brilliant Bs – Barber, Baker, and Boudreau – each averaged over 130 in the three playoff matches. Barber led the way in the final with a 406, followed by Boudreau’s 399, and Baker’s 379.

Baker (402) and Boudreau (422) each eclipsed the magical 400 plateau in the semifinals.

With 200 of the best bowlers in the world competing, Surette had the high average of 132.46.

It is believed to be Lynn’s first world championship in more than 20 years.

Boudreau, a youth phenom who now ranks among the best at the age of 20, said it was exciting to win the title and compete against an elite field representing New England and lower Canada.

“It was a great tournament and to finally get this win was amazing for my teammates who have been trying to achieve it for several years,” said Boudreau.

A southpaw sensation, Boudreau said he was honored to compete against Peter Flynn, a former world champion and also a left-handed bowler.

“It was an honor bowling against Peter Flynn, who brought me in to this tournament when I was 16 years old. He was my teacher growing up, and is one of the greatest competitors candlepin bowling has ever seen. I have tried to take a lot from his bowling; I’ve modeled my swing after him, because of its fluidity and smoothness. It’s nice to see him bowling so well.”

What’s next for the Lynn team?

“We hope to return next year and defend our title,” said Boudreau.