Pie in the Face Fundraiser

St. Mary’s students and staff raised more than $600 as part of Andrew Belliveau’s Gastroparesis Pie Challenge. Students bought raffle tickets with the prize being the opportunity to put a pie in a teacher’s face. The festivities took place in the Tony Conigliaro Gym last Friday. Belliveau graduated from St. Mary’s in 2015 and played on the state championship baseball team. He suffers from gastroparesis, a disorder that slows or stops the movement of food from the stomach to the small intestine. He is hoping to create a movement similar to the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to raise money and awareness about gastroparesis. The students raised almost $300 and the school matched it, resulting in a $600 donation to G-PACT (Gastroparesis Patient Association for Cures and Treatments). The effort was coordinated by English teacher Heath Whalen.