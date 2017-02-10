Figueroa Announces for City Council

By Cary Shuman

Jaime Figueroa has announced his candidacy for Lynn councilor-at-large in the 2017 city election this fall.

Figueroa is currently treasurer of the Lynn Community Association.

“I’ve been a public servant almost five years,” said Figueroa. “I’m a committed resident to bettering my community in Lynn and I bring a new, fresh perspective to old ideas.

Figueroa, 28, is a graduate of Lynn Classical and North Shore Community College. He is currently a senior at Suffolk University pursuing a degree in Business Administration and a minor in Real Estate. He has a paid internship at the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

Figueroa has been reaching out to city leaders and members of local organizations as he begins his campaign for office. His official campaign kickoff is March 15 at Trios Mexican Grille on Market Street. He will take out his nomination papers on March 20 and begin a door-to-door campaign throughout the city.

Figueroa has named Michael Marks as campaign committee chairman.

“My message is to bring the community back to City Hall and in to government, strengthen community connections with City Hall, expand opportunities for our youth, and focus on economic development downtown” said Figueroa.

“I want to help our residents work together to achieve the goals that we want for the city.”