Lynn Police Asking for Public’s Help with Recent Armed Robbery

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

Lynn police are still searching for a suspect involved in alleged armed robbery that took place on Park Street near North Common on January 22, and they are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect so they can make an arrest.

Lynn Police Lieutenant Rick Donnelly described the suspect as an Hispanic male between 23-25 years of age and approximately 5’ 6” with a thin build.

According to the victim ion the reported crime, the suspect struck him in the face with a handgun and demanded that he hand over his personal belongings, which included a wallet with $20 cash and credit cards inside.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lynn Police at 781-595-2000. Cell phone users may also text an anonymous tip to the Lynn Police Department by texting the word tiplynn and the tip information to tip411 or 847411 or you may call the anonymous tip line @ (781) 477-4444. Thank you!