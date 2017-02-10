Markakis Optimistic about Proposal for Medical Marijuana Dispensary

By Cary Shuman

Lou Markakis, consultant for Massachusetts Patient Foundation (MPF), one of the groups trying to open and operate a medical marijuana dispensary in the city, is hopeful that the Lynn City Council will vote for the group’s proposal at its Feb. 14 meeting.

“We’re optimistic about receiving permission for the center and being granted a letter of non-opposition from the Council,” said Markakis.

MPF’s center will be a dispensing-only facility, with the cultivation, processing, and packaging to occur in Fitchburg.

Markakis feels his group has the most suitable location for a medical marijuana treatment center (MMTC).

“We’re taking a building that’s underutilized (the old Cooper-Lewis property located at 487-491 Lynnway), a concrete block that’s easy to secure, and we’re going to make it aesthetically pleasing,” said Markakis.

The group has been working with local attorney Sam Vitali, who commended the City Council’s work on the proposal and vetting process.

Markakis said following the Council’s vote, the grantee (or grantees, if the Council decides to approve two medical marijuana licenses) has to meet with Mayor Judith Flanagan to establish a host agreement.

MPF already operates successful marijuana facilities in Colorado and Oregon, according to Markakis.

“We feel we not only have the most experienced team, but the best location,” he said.