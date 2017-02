Pechof Mel

Of Lynn, formerly of Cambodia

Pechof Mel of Lynn, formerly of Cambodia, died on February 2.

She was the beloved wife of the late Phum Taing; beloved mother , grandmother and sister.

Visitation and Prayer service were held at Sanghikaram Wat Khmer Buddhist Temple, Chestnut Street, Lynn on Sunday, February 5 from starting at 8 a.m. followed by services at Woodlawn Crematory on Mondaym February 6 at 9:15 a.m. For guest book please visit:www.Buonfiglio.com