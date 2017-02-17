Classical Girls Hoop Takes a Trip to UCONN

The Lynn Classical girls basketball team, who is having an outstanding season and has qualified for the State Tournament, enjoyed a special field trip Saturday to Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut where the Rams players and coaches watched the No. 1-ranked UConn women’s basketball team defeat Southern Methodist University for their 99th consecutive victory. The Huskies made it 100 wins in a row Monday night versus South Carolina. Head coach Tom Sawyer, assistant coaches Rob Smith and Helen Ridley, and the players are pictured as they prepared to board the bus for their journey to UConn. For photos of the recent Lynn Classical basketball reunion.