Gem of a Gym:Lynn Fitness Center is Training High School and College Athletes

By Cary Shuman

Ken Green Jr. has the appropriate scheme of colors in his logo at the aptly named Lynn Fitness Center (LFC) located at 161 Eastern Ave.

There’s the green and gold of Classical, the blue and gold of St. Mary’s, the Tiger blue and orgage of Tech, and the scarlet and grey of English.

Lynn middle school and high school athletes have been swarming to the new center for strength and conditioning workouts and Green is happy to be in a position to help them.

“We’re excited to have this big gym for Lynn kids to come here and train for their sports seasons,” said Green, a 1995 Classical graduate who co-directs the facility with former Lynn athletes Luke Behn and Jarrett Thomas.

Among the Lynn athletes who train at the center are former English basketball stars Catherine Stinson and Diondra Woumn. Another LFC regular is Marblehead’s Sam York, who is a long snapper for the University of Miami football team.

Green, son of MBTA Police Chief Kenneth Green Sr., is a personal trainer and strength and conditioning coach at LFC. “Jarrett and I also teach classes for the athletes,” said Green. “One on one training sessions are available for $50 per month.”

LFC is celebrating its first anniversary this month. The gym has a wide variety of exercise equipment.

“Honestly I wish I had a gym like this when I was a kid,” said Green. “These kids benefit so much from off-season workouts and new training methods. I want kids to come here and work out and be safe.”