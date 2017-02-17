John Dullea Serves as LFC Boxing Coach

John Dullea, father of former Peabody High track standouts Natasha and Loren Dullea, St. John’s Prep basketball coach John Dullea and former Bishop Fenwick and Salem State captain Bridget Dullea, is the boxing coach at the center.

A former Salem Police officer for 30 years, Dullea has coached many Golden Glove and Marciano Tournament champions and led the State Police boxing team in 2004. He is training two-time Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison as she prepares to begin her mixed martial arts fighting career.

“I think boxing helps kids develop confidence,” said Dullea.

Lynn Fitness Center has several boxing bags available at the center.

“It’s great to work with Kenny and the guys. I look forward to working with many aspiring boxers and kids who want to improve their stamina and mobility throught the sports,” said Dullea.