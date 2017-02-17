Lynn Democrats to Elect Delegates to State Convention

Lynn Democrats will be holding a caucus at the Lynn Housing Authority Community Room, 10 Church St on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 10:00am, to elect delegates and alternates for the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention that will be held on Saturday, June 3rd at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.

“Our caucuses are a great opportunity to strengthen our Party’s organization and to welcome new participants who are interested in getting involved in our Party,” commented Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford. “Delegates will be voting on our Party Platform in Lowell, and we want to make sure that every Democrat has a voice in this process. This is a time for all of us to come together and speak to our shared Democratic values.”

The Lynn caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Lynn Democrats. The Democratic Committee welcomes all eligible participants. Any person who is not 18 years of age at the time of the caucus but will be 18 by the 2018 Primary date (September 11, 2018) may pre-register to vote with their City or Town Clerk, online, or in person on the day of the caucus. Delegates will be divided equally between men and women, and all ballots will be written and secret. In the spirit of inclusion, youth, minorities, and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be add-on delegates, either at their caucus or online at www.massdems.org

The number of delegate’s eligible for election is as follows: Ward 1: (8); Ward 2: (7); Ward 3: (7); Ward 4: (6); Ward 5: (7); Ward 6: (6); Ward 7: (8). Four (4) Alternates per each ward also will be elected. Candidates for Delegate and Alternate must be present at the Caucus and consent to nomination in writing

For more information on the caucus or the Committee (LDCC) please contact Agnes Ricko, alfredricko@comcast.net or by phone at 781-599-9347.