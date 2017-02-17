Optimistic:City Council Moves Closer to Two New Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

By Sam Minton

On Tuesday night Lynn City Council members passed a motion that could lead to two new medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

Council members agreed to send a letter of non-opposition to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The next step for the two prospective groups is to enter into a host agreement with Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy. Massachusetts Patient Foundation and Old World Remedies are the two groups that are another step closer to having a dispensary in Lynn. If all goes as planned the two groups dispensaries would be located in Ward 6 of the city.

Councilor Peter Capano said that even though the process is moving forward there is always a possibility that things “could falter at any moment.”

Capano seemed to be optimistic about the two groups. He said that neighborhood meetings were something of his utmost importance. Neighborhood meetings were held and the residents agreed “almost unanimously” to the two groups.

Capano said that he and Councilor John Walsh Jr. visited a dispensary in Salem and noted how secure the site was.