Moulton Bringing Constituent Services Directly to Cities and Towns

Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) announced that his district representatives will hold office hours in all 39 cities and towns in the Sixth District this year. Office hours will provide constituents an opportunity to visit with Moulton’s team of district representatives outside of normal business hours and in their own community so that Moulton’s team can assist with casework or other issues.

“We recognize that people are incredibly busy and that getting to our office isn’t always easy, so we’re bringing constituent services directly to the communities we serve,” said Moulton. “Constituent services is one of my top priorities, and my district representatives in Salem work very hard to get results. In this next year, we are committed to reaching even more constituents by making our office hours more convenient for people throughout the Sixth District.”

“Last term our team assisted 1,850 constituents having issues with federal, state and local agencies, and we helped recover over $700,000 for them. Staff office hours will allow us to assist even more,” said Congressman Moulton’s District Director, Rick Jakious.

For constituents who have questions about social security and Medicare, veterans affairs, passports and immigration, the IRS, challenges with a federal agency, or other issues, there will be a staff member accessible to all 39 cities and towns in the Sixth District over the next year.

The first set of office hours will be held on Wednesday, February 22 in Essex from 4:30PM-6:30PM at the Council on Aging and Senior Center at 17 Pickering Street. Staff Office Hours will be posted on the website under Upcoming Events.

