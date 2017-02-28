News Briefs

Spring Skills Basketball Clinic 2017

This will be a high intensity clinic for boys and girls to get you in shape and to help develop basketball skills. Drills are designed to help any player at any level with ball handing, shooting (off the dribble, off screens and off the pass), creating your own shot and finishing at the rim. We will also mix in playing games so that players can learn how to use their skills in a game situation.

10 sessions Mondays 7-8:30pm (grades 4-12 boys and girls )

April 3,10,24 May 1,8,15,22 June 5,12,19

At St. Marys High School 35 Tremont St Lynn Ma 01902

Cost: $200

You will need to bring a ball

Contact Helen Ridley 781-775-0778 ridleytopflightbasketball@gmail.com

Moulton to Host Town Hall Meeting in Reading, Saturday March 4th

On Saturday, March 4th, Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) will host a public town hall meeting in Reading. Moulton hosted a town hall in Gloucester two weeks ago with more than 300 people in attendance and hundreds more who tuned in via Moulton’s Facebook which streamed the town hall live for those who could not attend in person. Moulton has held more town hall meetings than any Democrat in the House and Senate, and constituents are encouraged to ask Moulton questions about any issues on their mind.

Moulton Town Hall Meeting

Saturday, March 4th, 3:30pm-4:30pm

Reading Public Library Community Room

64 Middlesex Ave, Reading

To learn more about Congressman Seth Moulton visit https://moulton.house.gov or connect with him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Medium.

Free Workforce Training Fund Info Session at NSCC

Learn how your company can receive up to $250,000 to train your employees North Shore Community College (NSCC) is holding a FREE workshop on Wednesday, March 8, 9:30 -11:30 a.m. at NSCC’s Corporate Training Solutions, 1 Ferncroft Road, DS106, Danvers, MA. Sponsored by the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce, the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce, the North Shore Workforce Investment Board and the Massachusetts Workforce Training Fund. To register or for more info, call 978-236-1240.

Hibernian 5K set for Sunday March 19

The 8th Annual Hibernian 5K will take place Sunday March 19, 2016 at 11AM at the Lynn Hibernian Hall. Entry is $25. Register online via Racewire, “Hibernian 5K”,”https://racewire.com/register.php?id=7135″. For more information contact Mike at LynnHibernian5K@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit the Annual AOH Scholarship Fund and Charitable Funds of the Lynn Hibernians.