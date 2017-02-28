NSCC Seeks Alumni for Board of Trustees

The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the Elected Alumni representative to the college’s Board of Trustees. The Elected Alumni Trustee must be an NSCC graduate. The responsibilities of Massachusetts community college trustees are described in state law under Chapter 15A and include selecting and annually evaluating the college president, setting fee schedules, insuring an annual independent audit, and providing appropriate governance of the college, among other accountabilities.

The term of the Elected Alumni Trustee is five years and those elected are limited to no more than two consecutive five-year terms. The NSCC Board of Trustees meets 6 times per year with committee meetings on an as-needed basis. The Elected Alumni Trustee must also attend two yearly meetings of the Alumni Association Board.

Those interested should provide a letter of intent noting date of graduation and degree obtained from NSCC, resume, and two professional references. Documentation must be received by March 30, 2017. Mail or e-mail to: Cathy Anderson, Director of Board Relations, President’s Office, North Shore Community College, PO Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. Questions can be directed to Cathy at canderso@northshore.edu or call 978-762-4000 x 5483.