John Ward to Debut First Book At Party in Somerville on Saturday

Take a break from the winter and dive into the simmering world of The Citadel, a dystopian tale of murder, espionage and political intrigue from East Boston debut author John Ward.

Ward is an Eastie resident who was a long-time director of external affairs for Roca, Inc. – based in Chelsea. He is currently the director of government affairs at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

The Citadel will be released on March 3 from Vine Leaves Press and is the first book in Ward’s three-part Amir Duran thriller series.

Set against Granada, Spain’s arresting architecture, rugged landscape, and complex history, The Citadel plunges readers into a dark and not-so-distant future where half-Arab homicide cop Amir Duran doggedly pursues a terrorist hell-bent on overthrowing the new world order.

“The Citadel sparks with the kind of tension that cements John Ward’s place among our most exciting new writers,” says Ben Forkner, President of Production for Entertainment 360 (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs, Office Christmas Party). “The deftly written political, religious, and racial tensions bring Granada to life so that the setting itself becomes a character capable of intrigue and unrest.”

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick offers similar praise: “Ward has given us a richly textured mystery that invites us to explore the blurred lines between faith and politics.”

The Citadel is now available for pre-order in hard copy and e-copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kindle, Google Books, iBooks, and all major online book retailers. (http://www.vineleavespress.com/the-citadel-by-john-ward.html).

A Book release party (selected reading, signing, Q&A, food and drink) will be held on March 4 at Arts at The Armory in Somerville, and is open and free to the public.