Moulton Calls Trump’s Speech ‘Short-Sighted’

Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) released the following statement after President Donald Trump delivered his first address to a Joint Session of Congress.

“President Trump’s message to Congress does not reflect the values I put my life on the line to protect. We face real problems in America today: economic insecurity and a lack of good jobs at home, and rising competition and instability around the world. But what I heard tonight from our president does not address those problems. Instead, we heard about wasting money on a wall that won’t keep anyone out and is unpaid for. We heard about cuts to diplomacy that will cost the lives of more American troops in combat. This is all an expensive and short-sighted distraction from the one thing I didn’t hear enough about: spurring sustainable economic security and opportunity for all Americans.

“We need smart investment in America: in our people, in our schools, in our infrastructure, to reignite the American dream here at home. That’s the foundation of our future prosperity as a nation.”

