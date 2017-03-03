Moulton, McGovern Concluding Trip to Cuba

Congressmen Seth Moulton (D-MA-6) and Jim McGovern (D-MA-2) are concluding their visit to Cuba, wherethey explored new opportunities to promote U.S. economic development between Cuba and Massachusetts and continue the progress begunby President Obama to bring U.S.-Cuba relations into the 21st century. The trip focused on economic opportunities for Massachusettscompanies in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors.

“Massachusetts and Cuba are both worldwide leaders in biotechnology, and this visit is the first step in what both sides hope will be a future ofcollaboration,” said Moulton. “Knowing of the treatments pioneered in Cuba, many local scientists have wanted to work together with theircounterparts but didn’t know how to begin the conversation. We will all develop new treatments and save more lives if we can shareknowledge, another example of the benefits that come from reengagement between our two nations.”

“With this new chapter in U.S.-Cuba relations, America has a real opportunity to lead. I was proud to join Republican and Democratic leaders inCuba this week as we continue to explore new partnerships between our countries,” Congressman Jim McGovern said. “Massachusettshas always been a world-leader in delivering innovative, high-quality health care and this trip helped us lay the foundation for strongpartnerships that will help scientists and business leaders from our countries work together for years to come. I will continue to work with ourbipartisan coalition to strengthen cooperation on a broad range of issues and advance policies to support partnerships to create good jobs, helpbusinesses grow, and advance life-saving treatment that will help people in the U.S. and around the world.”

Moulton and McGovern, who joined President Obama’s delegation to Cuba last spring, discussed progress in, and future opportunities for,U.S.-Cuban cooperation on a wide range of topics, including trade, migration, and human rights. The congressmen attended meetings withleaders from the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) and the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) and adelegation from Northeastern University that was in Havana, Cuba to explore partnerships in the areas of medical, biotechnology, andenvironmental research and opportunities for business and university exchanges.

To learn more about Congressman Seth Moulton visit https://moulton.house.gov or connect with him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, orMedium.