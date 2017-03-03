Moulton to Hold Town Hall Meeting on Saturday

On Saturday, March 4th, Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) will host a public town hall meeting in Reading. Moulton hosted a town hall in Gloucester two weeks ago with more than 300 people in attendance and hundreds more who tuned in via Moulton’s Facebook which streamed the town hall live for those who could not attend in person. Moulton has held more town hall meetings than any Democrat in the House and Senate, and constituents are encouraged to ask Moulton questions about any issues on their mind.

Moulton Town Hall Meeting

Saturday, March 4th, 3:30pm-4:30pm

Reading Public Library Community Room

64 Middlesex Ave, Reading

