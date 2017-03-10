Mageary Sworn in as New Chief of Lynn Police Department

By Cary Shuman

Michael Mageary was sworn in as the new chief of the Lynn Police Department during an impressive ceremony Tuesday at Mayor Judith Flanagan’s Kennedy office at City Hall.

City Clerk Janet Rowe administered the oath to Mageary, who was joined on the historic occasion by his proud family, friends, fellow Lynn Tech alumni, and colleagues in the police department.

Mayor Kennedy congratulated Mageary, saying he was very deserving of the promotion to the top position in the department.

Mageary, 54, said he was “very honored” to be the new chief. “To represent all the men and women in this department is a great honor and I’m going to try and do the best I can to do a good job and make sure they get home safe and make their jobs easier every day.”

Mageary thanked the mayor in his remarks. “I’m very appreciative of Mayor Kennedy giving me the opportunity to serve as chief and I hope I serve her and the city well.”

Mageary said there will be no major changes in the department. “We will continue the work we do as a department. There will be no radical changes, obviously. We’re just going to see how things go.”

Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, the former Lynn police chief, attended the swearing-in ceremony. “I have big shoes to fill,” said Mageary.

A 1980 graduate of Lynn Tech, Mageary was a successful coach in the Wyoma Little League and Greater Lynn Babe Ruth organizations where his son, Brendan Mageary, was an All-Star baseball player. Brendan went on to excel in sports at St. Mary’s High School. His daughter, Jennifer, was a standout athlete in the Wyoma softball program as well as at Lynn English High School. His father, Skip Mageary, is a legendary umpire and Little League administrator.

Mageary thanked his family, including his wife, Lisa, during a post-inaugural celebration at the Gannon Golf Course.