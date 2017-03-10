Obituaries 03-07-2017

Richard ‘Fat Richie’ Picardi

Well known local businessman, member of many organizations

Richard J.”Fat Richie” Picardi of Revere died on March 4.

A US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, Richard was a well known local businessman, proprietor of Lucy’s, Broadway Deli, Yellow Taxi and many businesses on Revere Beach during its heyday. He was a member of the American Legion, Sons of Italy and a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Council 179.

He was the beloved husband of the late Janice (Vaughn) and Margo (Hankel); devoted father of Donna Kelley and her husband, Joseph of Haverhill, Richard Jr. and his fiancé, Danielle Michaels of Revere, Heidi Picardi and her husband, Pat Starkey of Saugus, Robert of Revere, Paul and his wife, Doreen of Revere, Antoinette Abreu and her husband, Estarlo of Lynn, Donna Picardi of North Andover, Lucia Picardi, Richard III, and Connie “Sissy” Picardi, all of Malden; loving son of the late Michael and Lucy (Cella); dear brother of Helen Picardi of Revere, Ann DerMarderosian and her husband, Armen of Needham, and the late Samuel, Robert H., and Camille Sasso. He is also survived by 20 loving grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his sister in-law, Marylin McNeil of Burlington.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chelsea Soldiers Home C/O Adult Day Care, 91 Crest Ave, Chelsea, Ma 02150. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Bella Smith

Of Saugus, formerly of Winthrop

Bella (Perry) Smith, 83 of Saugus, formerly of Winthrop, died on February 22.

A graduate f Winthrop High School, Class of 1951, she was the devoted wife of Robert G. Smith; loving mother of Dina Flockhart and Sharon Smith, grandmother of Eleah and Olivia Flockhart; dear sister of Esther Babner, and the late Doris Kittenplan, Henry Perry and Leonard Perry.

A remembrance and celebration of her life will be held on March 19 in Middleton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the America Heart Association.If you would like to be part of the Celebration of the Life for Bella Perry Smith on March 19, please contact Dina Flockhart (cell 857-293-0617) or email her at (DEFlockhart@outlook.com)