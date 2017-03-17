Brotherhood Credit Union Donates Funds to Help Lynn Residents Heat Homes

Brotherhood Credit Union donated $2,800 to the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless to help heat homes in Lynn this past winter. “We learned about the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless through the Cooperative Credit Union Association and were eager to help a community right in our own backyard. We were happy to help out a few families this winter,” says Adam H. Sherman, Chief Financial Officer. In total, Brotherhood Credit Union has donated over $25,000 to help Lynn residents heat their homes over the last decade.

“The Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless is grateful to Brotherhood Credit Union for their generous gift to assist low income households in the City of Lynn with heating fuel. Families have been able to receive help to heat their homes for the past ten years thanks to our friends at the Brotherhood Credit Union,” says Robyn Frost, Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director.

To learn more about Brotherhood Credit Union, visit brotherhoodcreditunion.org. Discover more about the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless at mahomeless.org.