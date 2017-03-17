LACC Women in Networking Honors Lynn Community Health Center CEO Lori Berry

The Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off the 2017 Women in Networking Series with “Women and Health: A Night Promoting Strides in Women’s Health & Honoring Retiring Lynn Community Health Director CEO, Lori Abrams Berry”. The event will take place on Monday, March 27th at the Bayside Function Facility, 1 Range Road in Nahant, from 5:30pm – 8:00pm.

Berry was recently recognized by the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers as the 2016 Executive Director of the Year. The Lynn Community Health Center has been recognized on a State and regional level.

Gould adds “For the past 20 years, Berry has lead the charge to raise the bar on all levels for the Lynn Community Health Center. Under her leadership, she has expanded the physical footprint of the building and undertook a massive capital campaign; thereby expanding job growth for the downtown, and expanded programs and services for a diverse community.”

In addition, the kickoff will include a panel discussion promoting strides in women’s health with a panel of health professionals representing a variety of topics.

Testimonials for Berry will be presented from Reverend Jane Gould, President of Lynn Community Health Center’s Board of Directors, Kim MacLeod, CFO, and Kiame Mahaniah, MD Medical Officer Lynn Community Health Center.

“Simply put,” says Gould, “She has been a professional female force in Lynn that deserves recognition before she begins the next chapter in her life.”

“Every year our kickoff has focused on one overlying subject; ‘women in politics’, ‘women in education’, ‘women in media’, this year it’s women and health,” says LACC President/CEO Leslie Gould. “Our kickoff events always showcase business women who are leaders and trend-setters at the top of their game. I’m confident attendees will find ‘Women and Health’, educational and inspiring; and because the LACC never does a boring event; a lot of fun.”

The audience will be encouraged to participate in Q/A.

2017 Sponsors for WIN are Silver sponsors Atlantic Hearing Care, Beverly Bank, Eastern Bank, Kettle Cuisine, Medical Interpreters of the North Shore.

Bronze sponsors are Infinity Boutique, Moniz & Mendes and R & L Associates.

The cost is $30pp. hot and cold appetizers are included in the ticket cost, cash bar. RSVP is required with advance payment. To RSVP contact the Lynn Area chamber of Commerce at 781-592-2900 or email toinfo@LynnAreaChamber.com or pay with PayPal on www.LynnAreaChamber.com