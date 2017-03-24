Obituaries 03-21-2017

Betty Collar Brown Smith

Licensed Practical Nurse; co-founded Christian Library at Cliftondale Congregational Church in Saugus

Betty Collar Brown Smith was born in Franklin, Maine, January 9, 1927 to Richard and Florence (Tracy) Collar. She was the wife of Rev. Walter F. Smith. They married in Orono, Maine, August 20, 1961. She was the mother of Beverly Brown Camire, David Brown, and Adrienne Smith Hartman and grandmother to five.

Betty was educated in Ellsworth, Maine schools and after training, worked for Western Union in

Rochester, NY. After her marriage to Rev. Walter Smith, she graduated from Northwest Technical School

in Claremont, NH as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked in nursing homes in both Massachusetts and New York. Betty was a lifetime lover of books and served as a member of the Library Board of the Lisbon Hepburn Library. With others, she founded a Christian Library at Cliftondale Congregational Church in Saugus, MA where she was also editor of the church newsletter.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and had many friends, nieces and nephews. She was

predeceased by her brother, Dwight Collar, and sister, Ruth Freeman.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the White Church Cemetery, Lisbon.

Arrangements are under the care of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Donations may be made in her memory to the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Lisbon, 9226 County Route 27, Lisbon, NY 13658 or the Lisbon Hepburn Library, 6899 Lisbon Center State Road, Lisbon, NY 13658. Condolences to the family may be made on line at www.fraryfuneralhome.com/obituaries