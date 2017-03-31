Lynn Classical Girls Basketball Awards Banquet:Coach Tom Sawyer’s Lady Rams Celebrate Successful Season

The Lynn Classical High School girls basketball program celebrated a highly successful season at its awards banquet Tuesday night at Old Tyme Italian Cuisine.

Coach Tom Sawyer’s Lady Rams had a 17-5 record, the program’s best mark since the 2003-4 season when current principal Gene Constantino’s contingent went 20-0 in the regular season and lost in the Division 1 North final.

Sawyer illuminated on some of the highlights of the season, including victories over Peabody, Lynn English, Marblehead, and Swampscott. Classical twice almost toppled No. 1-ranked Revere, leading 40-36 after three periods in the first matchup, and in the final minute in the second contest at Revere.

The Classical team traveled to Connecticut in February to watch the UConn women’s basketball team play SMU. UConn is undefeated and competing in the Final Four.

Assistant coach Helen Ridley, who starred at Classical and went on to be the captain for Division 1 Quinnipiac University, also spoke at the banquet, encouraging the returning players to work hard on their skills in the off season. Ridley praised Sawyer, saying he was “the best coach in the city.”

Coach Sawyer paid a special tribute to the team’s two graduating seniors, Soneta Srey and Priscill Alouidor, thanking them for their commitment and dedication to the program.

Coaches Sawyer and Ridley presented varsity individual awards to: Tyarah Horton (Lady Ram Award), Jeylly Medrano (Most Improved Player and NEC All-Star); Irianis Delgado (Rookie of the Year); Paris Wilkey (Best Offensive Player and NEC Co-Player of the Year); Soneta Srey (Best Defensive Player and NEC All-Star); and Priscill Alouidor (Academic Achievement).

Wilkey, one of the premier players in the area who has drawn attention from college programs, averaged 17 points and six rebounds in her junior season. Wilkey shared the conference MVP award with Revere’s 6-foot-2-inch junior center, Valentina Pepic.

JV coach Rob Smith presented individual awards to: Jean Gupton (Most Valuable Player); Jazmin Masse (Best Offensive Player); and Rebecca Walker (Coaches Award).

Freshman coach Frank DeLuca presented individual awards to Amber Crayton (Most Valuable Player) and Izzy McGaughey (Most Improved Player).

The Classical players and guests in attendance, including former professional baseball player Derek Dana (whose daughter, Madison, is a member of the Classical JV team), serenaded Classical principal and former girls basketball coach Gene Constantino with “Happy Birthday” at the outset of the banquet.

John Hoffman, Lynn TV sportscaster, was an invited guest at the banquet.