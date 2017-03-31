McGee Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Lynn

Senator Thomas M. McGee began his bid for Mayor of Lynn Tuesday, pulling nomination papers at the Clerk’s Office at Lynn City Hall early this morning.

“Lynn is at a crossroads and the next four years are critical in determining the City’s direction. I am running for Mayor because we need a strong, focused leader who will ensure that Lynn’s path forward takes us to a better future for all our citizens,” said McGee, who along with his wife Maria have 19-year-olds twins.

“I grew up here, raised my family here, and have worked hard throughout my life to bring people together for the benefit of our community. Lynn has always had the assets: talented, hardworking and diverse citizens, amazing natural resources, a downtown that’s coming alive with arts and culture, and neighborhoods that reflect the best of America. I am the leader who has the vision, skills and experience needed to unite our City – from Ward One to Essex Street and Tower Hill to the Diamond District. I will be a Mayor who is informed and engaged, works hard, always listens, and wakes up every morning determined to create a better future for all Lynn residents,” added McGee.

McGee is a lifelong Lynn resident who has represented the Third Essex District – which includes all of Lynn as well as Lynnfield, Marblehead, Nahant, Saugus, and Swampscott – in the Massachusetts State Senate since 2002.

As Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation since 2011, McGee has been a strong advocate for improving the state’s transportation system and fighting for regional equity, as well as for issues that include quality education and extended learning opportunities for all students in the Commonwealth, working to improve the lives of children and their families, ensuring accessible and affordable childcare and healthcare for working families, and expanding workforce training and development.

McGee, who was first elected to the Democratic State Committee in 1976, served as Chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party from October 2013-November 2016.

Before his election to the Senate, McGee served four terms in the Massachusetts House of Representatives representing West Lynn and Nahant. Prior to holding office, McGee practiced law both privately and as an Assistant District Attorney for Essex County.