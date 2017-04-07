LACC’s Gould Appointed to STEM Advisory Council

Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Leslie Gould was officially sworn in as a member of the Massachusetts STEM Advisory Council. Gould will represent the Chamber of Commerce industry and join over 40 members of the Council comprised of representatives from business, education, state agencies and Legislative leaders.

The STEM Advisory Council works to ensure all students are prepared to pursue post-secondary degrees or careers in STEM fields. The members of the Council play a critical role in determining and advancing key initiatives focused on strengthening STEM education and helping to fill the skills gap in high-demand STEM careers.

“The appointment to the STEM Advisory Council complements the initiatives of the LACC Workforce and Economic Development Committee,” says Gould. “The LACC recognizes the need to generate a highly skilled and dynamic workforce for the future to secure and expand jobs in the State. We are working closely with Lynn Vocational Technical School and North Shore Community college to actively seek opportunities to ensure our students thrive.

The exposure of knowledge and ideas while serving on the STEM Advisory Council will allow the LACC to mirror their work from the ground up and create a true partnership.”

In 2016, Gould was appointed to the Commonwealth Corporation Board of Directors which creates and executes workforce development programs and initiatives for both the employer and employee, at-risk youth and adults seeking to re-enter the workforce.

Along with Lt. Governor Polito, the STEM Advisory Council is also co-chaired by U.S Rep. Joseph Kennedy III and Vertex Pharmaceuticals President and CEO Dr. Jeff Leiden.