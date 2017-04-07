Lynn Tech Announces Hall of Fame Inductees:Chief Mageary,Council Leaders Cyr and Walsh Among the Honorees

The Lynn Tech Hall of Fame Selection Committee has announced its inductees for its Class of 2017.

The committee consisting of former Lynn Tech directors, Al Malagrifa, Bart Conlon, and Jim Ridley, Jim Ward, Diana Badger, Kathy Alukonis, and Rick Starbard reviewed several nominations for the prestigious award that recognizes athletics and academics.

“We’re very happy to welcome the newest class of inductees and look forward to honoring them on May 6 at our induction dinner at Angelica’s in Middleton,” said Malagrifa, founder of the Tech Hall of Fame.

Each inductee will receive a special medallion and plaque and have their picture placed in a Hall of Fame showcase on the walls of the main lobby at Tech.

Among the honorees are Mike Mageary, chief of the Lynn Police Department and a former hockey coach, City Council president Darren Cyr, and City Counil Jay Walsh.

Marvin Avery, former coach of a state champion Lynn Tech boys basketball team, Lynn swimming and diving coach Donald McKenney, and Salem State baseball coach Al Donovan will also be inducted. Ebony White, one of the school’s all-time leading scorers in girls basketball, and Franklyn Sanchez, a national record holder in track, will also be honored.

The other members of the Hall of Fame class are: Frank Wolverton, David Hamilton, Joseph O’Hagan, Marc Richards, and Donald Werner.

The undefeated 1973 football team will also be inducted.

For tickets to the event, please contact Diana Badger at badgerdiana@yahoo.com.