Metro Credit Union Supports the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless

Each month, Metro employees dress down to raise funds to help families in need within its local communities. During the month of February, the donations collected went to benefit the MA Coalition for the Homeless, an organization committed to ensuring everyone has a place to call home. Funds donated by employees were matched by Metro, for a total donation of $1,000. “It’s always encouraging to see employees band together to help fund innovative programming that can make a difference,” commented Metro’s Charlene Bauer, SVP of Marketing and Business Development.

Employees of Metro also participated in the Build-A-Bed Challenge event at the MA Coalition for the Homeless to help raise awareness for its A Bed for Every Child program. The lack of a good night sleep plays a negative role in a child’s development and his/her education, and a bed is one of the tools that can help to provide a child with a good night’s sleep. A Bed for Every Child, an initiative of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, helps children get a good night sleep by providing them with a bed of their own.

The Challenge resulted in 40 new beds! “It was truly a privilege to participate in this Challenge knowing that a child’s well-being would be directly impacted,” said Gretchen Coughlin, VP of Marketing for Metro.

About Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with over $1.7 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to more than 190,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties, as well as to over 1,200 companies throughout the Commonwealth.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 15 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, and Tewksbury. Learn more at www.metrocu.org